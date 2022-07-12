Aric Holman Makes Case For Rockets Regular-Season Roster

Aric Holman's summer league play could result in a regular-season roster spot with the Houston Rockets.

HOUSTON — NBA journeyman Aric Holman has scored 17 points during the first three summer league games for the Houston Rockets. Two of Holman's points came following a dunk over the top of Chet Holmgren amid a 90-88 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday night.

"Aric has been great," coach Rick Higgins said after the win. "He gets spot minutes in our group. You see when he is in the game, he can protect the rim. He talks. He can shoot. When he is on the floor, he has an impact."

Holman has provided the Rockets with quality production off the bench since the start of the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament.

Higgins admitted that Holman does not have consistent minutes with Houston's summer league roster. But Holman has made the most out of an opportunity that expanded following the injury to Usman Garuba.

He went undrafted in 2019 and had brief stints with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. And his body of work in Las Vegas could result in Holman finally having an opportunity in the NBA.

Holman spent the previous four seasons playing in the G League and for two basketball leagues overseas.

"I want to get a contract with somebody — hopefully it’s here in Houston," Holman said. "I take it one day at a time. Just winning the day. Not thinking about game three, four or five. Just winning that next game."

The Rockets are exploring the market for a backup big with Alperen Sengun moving into a full-time starting role. Holman has made a case to take the helm as Houston's reserve big man.

The Mississippi State annulus can play a modest role in helping Houston's offense, as he is currently averaging 5.6 points on an efficient 40 percent from the field while drilling three triples.

But Holman's best addition to the Rockets next season would be his attributes on the defensive end.

Holman has averaged 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in three summer league games for the Rockets inside the Thomas & Mack Center.

By retaining Holman, the Rockets will have a chance to keep a vital defensive player who can assist Houston's enhancements during the latter part of the season.

"This is a great organization," Holman said. "A great coaching staff, great players all around. As everyone starts to buy in, this is going to be a great organization."

