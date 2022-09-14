Rockets Star Jalen Green Joins 'Little Brother' on Longhorns Recruiting Visit

Houston Rockets star Jalen Green made a trip to Austin this weekend to support class of 2023 guard and Donda Academy product, AJ Johnson.

Johnson, a five-star recruit and the third-ranked guard in California per rankings from 247Sports, was on his official visit to the University of Texas this weekend. Green accompanied Johnson, while the two took a tour of what the Texas Longhorns and coach Chris Beard have to offer.

Johnson considers Green, who was the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, to be an older brother, though the two are not related.

In addition to Texas, Johnson has received interest from other programs like Kansas, UCLA, Creighton, N.C State, USC, LSU, and more.

Johnson wasn't the only one to bring NBA talent with him on his visit. Andrej Stojaković, a 2023 forward from Jesuit High School arrived in Austin on Friday and was joined by his father and former NBA player, Peja Stojaković, who was one of the league's best 3-point shooters during his 13 years in the league.

Should Johnson choose Texas, Green will only be a three-hour drive away from watching his "little brother" in action in the Big 12, one of college basketball's most competitive conferences.

After visiting Texas, Johnson's next recruiting visit will take place on Sept. 17 with LSU.

