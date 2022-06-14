Skip to main content

Rockets Star Jalen Green Has 'Basketball IQ of a Baby Hamster', According to Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets

Not a very nice thing to say.

Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green is a rising star in the NBA. And with that stardom comes criticism, whether it's warranted or not.

The Rockets rookie was on the receiving end of some pretty harsh tweets, one of which was read by Green himself on the latest edition of Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets."

"Jalen Green has the IQ of a baby hamster," a mean NBA fan tweeted.

Given Green's ascent towards the end of the season, this is simply a false statement.

Green turned a corner during the final 10 games last season. In eight of those games, Green scored at least 20 points, scoring over 30 points in six of those contests and a career-high 41 points in the final game of the season against the Atlanta Hawks. He was one game shy of tying a rookie record set by Allen Iverson for consecutive 30-point performances.

Green averaged 17.3 points per game during his first NBA campaign, 0.1 points shy of the league lead for rookies. He also made First Team All-Rookie alongside Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley, Toronto Raptors Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes and Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner.

The Rockets now enter their second full year in a rebuild with a foundational piece in Green, who has every opportunity to become the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future.

The team is set to add to the foundation Green laid out in next week's NBA Draft with the 3rd and 17th overall picks.

