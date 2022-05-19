Skip to main content

Rockets' Jalen Green Named NBA All-Rookie First Team

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green closed the book on his first NBA season by receiving All-Rookie First Team honors.

HOUSTON — Jalen Green fell short of Rookie of the Year honors, but his first season did not end without an award. 

NBA announced Tuesday evening that the Houston Rockets' shooting guard was named All-Rookie First Team. Green started all 67 of his games while averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Green ranked second among rookies in scoring and was 0.14 ppg shy of the lead. Green hit 157 3-pointers, which is tied for the fourth-most through the first 67 games played by any player in NBA history.

During the final nine games of the regular season, Green averaged 28.1 points on 48.6/42.7/77.3 shooting splits

“He has great shot-making ability," LeBron James said after Green scored a then career-high 32 points against the Lakers on March 9. "Everybody looks at his athletic ability, but his ability to make shots, he’s been doing this for quite a long time now, going back to high school.

"I feel like he’s just getting better and better, and the great thing about him being (in Houston) is they’re a super young group besides a few guys. It’s allowing him to make mistakes and learn on the fly, and that’s gonna benefit him.”

Green became the second consecutive rookie to receive the honor after Jae'Sean Tate in 2021. The duo of Green and Tate marked the first time in franchise history Houston had consecutive All-Rookie First Team since Ralph Sampson (1984) and Hakeem Olajuwon (1985).

Green scored 20-plus points in 17 of the final 25 games, including a rookie season-high seven straight from March 25 through April 5. He had at least 30 points in each of the final five games of that streak, marking the second-longest stretch by a rookie going back to 1971-72.

