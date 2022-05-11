Joel Embiid Supports Rockets Rookie Jalen Green

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green came up short in Rookie of the Year voting.

A hamstring injury that sidelined him for 14 games and a mid-season slump jeopardized Green's campaign. But his late-season push took a controversial swing following the harsh remarks by media personality Bill Simmons.

Several players have spoken out to show their support for Green, which now includes Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid. Embiid shared his thoughts on voting while addressing his second-place finish for league MVP honors — per PhillyVoice.

"I go back to what I heard on a podcast — Bill Simmons basically saying, ‘F Jalen Green,'" Embiid said following the 76ers' Game 5 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday. "If you’re going to allow these types of people to vote on these awards, that’s not fair.

"What if Jalen Green was in a position to earn a supermax [contract]? You’ve got someone sounding like that and has a lot of power. He can sway a lot of other media members, and you’ve got someone saying that type of stuff. I don’t think it’s fair."

Embiid reportedly finished second in MVP voting to Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who will win award for the second consecutive year after averaging career highs of 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists across 74 games.

Embiid had a strong case for MVP honors. He became the first center since Shaquille O'Neal (2000) to win the NBA's scoring crown after averaging a career-best 30.6 points.

He led the 76ers tied for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 51-31. But the season is on the verge of a rough ending for Embiid. The 76ers are on the cusp of another post-season heartbreak following the 120-85 loss.

The 76ers are trailing the Heat 3-2 ahead of an elimination game on Thursday. Philadelphia lost the first two games of the series with Embiid out due to a broken orbital.

Jokic led the Nuggets to a 48-34 record without his two best teammates in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. for much of the season. The sixth-seeded Nuggets lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round.