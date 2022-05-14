John Wall To Sign With Clippers Following Rockets Buy-Out?

Should Rockets Guard John Wall be bought out, the Clippers could be a landing spot for the veteran

The future of John Wall is still up in the air for the Houston Rockets, in large part due to the Magnitude of his contract.

Wall made $44.3 million during the 2021-22 season, and opted into his player option in April and will make $47.3 million next season — trailing only Stephen Curry for the highest salary in 2023.

Wall's contract remains the primary reason Houston failed to find a trade partner at the deadline last season, and why they continue to struggle now.

But, according to a report from Bleacher Report, if the Rockets are unable to find a partner for Wall, a buyout would be the next logical step.

“If Wall is bought out, he would join the pool of unrestricted free agents, and league sources have mentioned the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat as possible landing spots. The Clippers have more question marks at point guard, which could mean he’d get more minutes and exposure there.”

Injuries have robbed Wall of the player he was at the time he signed his max deal in 2017 with the Washington Wizards. But he can still play a vital role on a contending team if given the opportunity.

In 2021 Wall appeared in 40 games and averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the 17-55 Rockets. Wall proved he still had something left in the tank after a two-year hiatus.

The Clippers, who are short on point guard depth, could provide that avenue for Wall.

Either way, Rockets GM Rafael Stone thinks they can find a partner for a deal before that happens.

"I think there is a real market for John," Stone said on April 11. "I think we will find a deal that will work for both him and us. If one doesn't materialize, we will cross that bridge if one doesn't occur. But that is something he is not focused on. And it is something I am not focused on at this time either."

