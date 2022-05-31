John Wall Over Kyrie Irving: Should Nets Pursue Rockets' Point Guard?

The Houston Rockets are still trying to find a trade partner for John Wall. But one NBA analyst believes the Nets should consider flipping Wall for Kyrie Irving.

HOUSTON — Sixteen months ago, the Brooklyn Nets gave the Houston Rockets an outlet to move on from James Harden. The one-time MVP and three-time scoring champion created an uncomfortable training camp environment in Houston ahead of the 2020-21 campaign due to his desire to leave town.

The Rockets are now facing another dilemma with a veteran player pleasing for his jettison. John Wall and the Rockets agreed to part ways before the start of the 2021-22 campaign, but the organization failed to find a trade partner.

The Rockets will reevaluate trade options for the five-time All-Star point guard while a buyout remains a far-fetched resolution.

The market for Wall remains a murky situation. But one former NBA player believes the Nets should consider making a move for Wall to replace their current star point guard, Kyrie Irving.

"I don't think Kyrie Irving is as valuable as many people may think," Brian Scalabrine said Tuesday afternoon on SiriusXM NBA Radio. "If I'm Brooklyn, I'm seriously thinking about John Wall over Kyrie Irving. Wall has some size and can play multiple positions. He might be a better fit than Irving."

Irving's future with the Nets is one of the most significant storylines entering the 2022 off-season. He has a $36.5 million player option for the 2022-23 campaign and is eligible for a $200 million extension if he decides to opt-out. But given Irving's unpredictable behavior, the Nets may not make a long-term commitment.

Wall's contract remains the primary reason Houston failed to find a trade partner. Wall made $44.3 million during the 2021-22 season. Wall opted into his player option in April and will make $47.3 million next season — trailing only Stephen Curry for the highest salary in 2023.

In 2021 Wall appeared in 40 games and averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the 17-55 Rockets. After a two-year hiatus, Wall proved he still had something left in the tank.

