Reunion In The Works? Rockets PG John Wall Spotted With Wizards Kyle Kuzma

HOUSTON — The situation between John Wall and the Houston Rockets has been a strange story during the 2021-22 season.

Wall and general manager Rafael Stone announced in September that the five-time All-Star would sit out the entire season — given his reluctance to come off the bench while the Rockets find a trade partner. The plan backfired. Eight months later, Wall is still a member of the Rockets' roster.

John Wall John Wall John Wall

There is a significant chance the Rockets could move Wall this off-season as he enters the final year of his contract. And a reunion with the Washington Wizards could be a realistic option.

Per The Athletic, Wall would welcome a trade to return to the Wizards if the opportunity presents itself. It's a scenario that became more realistic after Wall's appearance with current Wizards star Kyle Kuzma on Saturday.

Russell Westbrook Russell Westbrook Russell Westbrook

Houston came close to trading Wall during the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 10. The Rockets would have sent Wall to the Los Angeles Lakers for Russell Westbrook. The Lakers' unwillingness to attach a future first-round pick to the deal halted the trade.

The trade would have marked the second time Wall and Westbrook were traded for each other had the deal been agreed upon. The first came in December of 2020 when the Rockets acquired Wall from the Wizards for Westbrook.

The Wizards drafted Wall with the No. 1 overall selection during the 2010 NBA Draft. He established himself as one of the league's top point guards before injuries began to derail his career in 2018.

Wall averaged 20.6 points, 7.0 assists and 1.1 steal in 40 games for the Rockets in 2021.