Skip to main content

Reunion In The Works? Rockets PG John Wall Spotted With Wizards Kyle Kuzma

All-star point guard John Wall spotted alongside Wizards' star Kyle Kuzma as trade rumors from the Houston Rockets continue to loom.

HOUSTON — The situation between John Wall and the Houston Rockets has been a strange story during the 2021-22 season. 

Wall and general manager Rafael Stone announced in September that the five-time All-Star would sit out the entire season — given his reluctance to come off the bench while the Rockets find a trade partner. The plan backfired. Eight months later, Wall is still a member of the Rockets' roster.

Wall 1

John Wall

Wall 2

John Wall

Wall 3

John Wall

There is a significant chance the Rockets could move Wall this off-season as he enters the final year of his contract. And a reunion with the Washington Wizards could be a realistic option.

Per The Athletic, Wall would welcome a trade to return to the Wizards if the opportunity presents itself. It's a scenario that became more realistic after Wall's appearance with current Wizards star Kyle Kuzma on Saturday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

russell-westbrook-rockets-lakers 10.59.11 PM

Russell Westbrook

russell-westbrook-lebron-james

Russell Westbrook

russell-westbrook-rockets-blazers

Russell Westbrook

Houston came close to trading Wall during the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 10. The Rockets would have sent Wall to the Los Angeles Lakers for Russell Westbrook. The Lakers' unwillingness to attach a future first-round pick to the deal halted the trade.

The trade would have marked the second time Wall and Westbrook were traded for each other had the deal been agreed upon. The first came in December of 2020 when the Rockets acquired Wall from the Wizards for Westbrook.

The Wizards drafted Wall with the No. 1 overall selection during the 2010 NBA Draft. He established himself as one of the league's top point guards before injuries began to derail his career in 2018. 

Wall averaged 20.6 points, 7.0 assists and 1.1 steal in 40 games for the Rockets in 2021. 

USATSI_17480421
News

Rockets Jalen Green Could Be 'Better' Than Anthony Edwards Says Teammate

By Matt Galatzan20 minutes ago
Usman Garuba, Houston Rockets
News

Usman Garuba Explains Why He Studies Draymond Green

By Grant Afseth43 minutes ago
Harden strip club
News

Rumor: Ex-Rockets Star James Harden's Jersey Retired After Spending $1 Million at Strip Club

By Dalton Trigg1 hour ago
USATSI_18220013
News

Suns Monty Williams Named Coach Of The Year

By Inside The Rockets Staff15 hours ago
James-Harden-Rockets-Sixers-Nets
News

James Harden Rockets Reunion Rumor: Why Houston Might Sign 76ers Star

By Jeremy Brener19 hours ago
bancheromahomes
News

Media Mistakes Potential Rockets Draft Target Paolo Banchero For Patrick Mahomes

By Jeremy BrenerMay 8, 2022
Shape 2
News

Rockets Draft: Houston Selects Shaedon Sharpe In Latest Mock Draft

By Inside The Rockets StaffMay 8, 2022
4E172995-D999-438F-BDC7-99034ADBE54D
News

Could Rockets Shock NBA By Trading For Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell?

By Dalton TriggMay 7, 2022