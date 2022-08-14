Sophomore Year: Rockets Josh Christopher Feeling Confident And Less Timid

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets second-year shooting guard Josh Christopher has spent the entire offseason working on his game. According to coach Stephen Silas during the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament, Christopher's goal is to become a reliable two-way player for the Rockets entering his sophomore season.

The Rockets are a month away from the start of training camp, but Christopher feels his offseason training has allowed him to achieve one of his most desired goals.

"I think I'll look slower, confident and less timid," Christopher said before throwing out the honorary first pitch at the Houston Astros game on Thursday. "You'll be able to tell that I have a year under my belt."

Finding a way to play under control ahead of his second year in the league was a significant point of emphasis for Christopher. He credited his three-game summer league performance that enhanced his confidence while slowing the game down.

In July, Christopher said his development was about getting into the correct mindset of a versatile player who can do several different things on the court.

Inside the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Christopher averaged a team-best 19.7 points shooting 39.6 percent from the field, 3.0 assists and 1.7 blocks during his summer league performance.

"I think I became a smarter basketball player by learning where I can be effective," he said. "I am still learning how to be in the right spots on defense. But I'm 20 years old and continuing to get better."

