Four Observations From Rockets Summer League Win Over Thunder

Four observations from the Houston Rockets' 90-88 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

LAS VEGAS — The Houston Rockets captured their first victory during the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament on Saturday in a 90-88 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder inside the Thomas & Mack Center.

Here are four takeaways following the Rockets' win over the Thunder.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s impacting the game

Jabari Smith Jr. showcased the talents that made him a potential steal for the Rockets during the 2022 NBA Draft.

His performance was a 180 from the on-court production he showcased against the Magic. Thursday night, Smith appeared passive-aggressive on both ends of the court. But against the Thunder, he was assertive from the opening tip.

Smith did not have the best game shooting (26.3 percent) from the field but found different ways to have a positive impact on the court. He elevated his play on the defensive end, where he recorded nine points, four steals and three blocks in the win.

"He is full of confidence," coach Rick Higgins said following the win. "We all have the utmost confidence in him. We want him to shoot the ball and shoot good shots."

Daishen Nix had his best game as a Rocket

Although it was a summer league contest, Daishen Nix had his best performance as a Rocket. He bounced back from a subpar performance against the Magic, which could result in Nix finding a rotational spot with the Rockets next season.

He scored 16 points while shooting 66.7 percent from the field. But Nix did a nice job picking and choosing his shot selection — which was a point of emphasis during his off-season training.

As Houston's starting point guard, Nix appeared more comfortable controlling the game as the primary facilitator and did a great job creating scoring opportunities for his teammates as he finished with six assists.

Nix played a significant role in Houston's improved defense, where his hustle resulted in a key defensive stop down the stretch.

"He is a very good basketball player," Higgins said. "When he believes it, he can show it. There were some frustrations and adversity in the first half. But in the second half, I think he showed the player he truly is."

Daishen Nix and TyTy Washington can play together

While Nix did a great job with his shot selections, it helped that the second-year prospect shared the court with TyTy Washington.

Nix and Washington played well off each other. The pairing appeared to have opened the game for each of the respective players, as Nix and Washington were able to share playmaking responsibilities.

The ball movement during the first half of the game was modest at best. But Houston's offensive flow improved when coach Rick Higgins started Washington in place of Anthony Lamb following halftime.

While playing alongside Nix, Washington finished the game with nine points and two assists.

"They are two people who can handle the ball and become primary ball-handlers," Higgins said. "When they are together, they can find shots for each other and make open shots when they have it."

Usman Garuba's injury created an opportunity for Aric Holman

Before the Rockets' summer league game against the Thunder, Houston ruled Usman Garuba out due to an injured left ankle.

Garuba's injury has created an opportunity for backup big man Aric Holman, who provided the Rockets with solid production off the bench for the second consecutive game. Against the Thunder, Holman notched five points, three rebounds and a pair of blocks.

