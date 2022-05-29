Kobe Bryant Played A Hilarious Prank On Rockets Tracy McGrady

Tracy McGrady and Kobe Bryant were arguably the two best players in the NBA for a good portion of the 2000s.

During that time, McGrady averaged upwards of 32 points per game in Orlando, and 25 points per game with the Rockets.

Bryant did much of the same and averaged as many as 35.4 points per game during the 2005-2006 season. At one point, there was a legitimate debate as to who was the world's best player between the two. And to both players, but in particular McGrady, that competition was a major motivator. "I think competing against Kobe around that time and holding my own because Kobe was in his 5th year, and he was that dude," McGrady said recently on ESPN. "That is that number 8 with the fro. He is the bar, and if I am competing against him every night I belong there, this is what it is. It’s just staying focused, sacrificing, and understanding these folks really counted on me." However, Bryant wasn't without his motivation either. And during a trip to Europe with McGrady, Bryant played a hilarious prank on McGrady, just to try and stay one more step ahead of his rival.

"We were in Paris and I was getting ready to go work out and he was like, 'Bro, what are you going to work out for?' I was like, 'Man I'm just going to stay in shape and get ready for the upcoming season," McGrady told WFAN Sports Radio with Evan Roberts and Craig Carton. "He's like, 'It's too early, it's the offseason.' He's just testing me. I was like okay, whatever. So, I go upstairs and change and I chill for a while. I go to the gym, walk in, (and) who's in there sweating? It was him. I just shook my head and I was like, 'Bro, didn't you just tell me?' Those were the mind games that Kobe played and I figured it out early."

McGrady was indeed a great player, carving out a hall of fame level career in both Houston and Orlando despite being unable to finish with an NBA Title.

In his 16 seasons, McGrady averaged 19.6 points per game, including 28.1 points per game with the Magic, and 22.7 points with the Rockets.

