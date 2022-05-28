Rockets' Jalen Green Reveals Major Goals for 2022-23 Season

The Houston Rockets are seeking to build an intriguing core of young players to achieve long-term success. Among the critical factors that will determine if their efforts will be a success is the development of Jalen Green.

Green, who the Rockets selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, finished his rookie campaign with averages of 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. He got off to a slow start for a top pick but ultimately thrived when he got comfortable.

During a recent episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast", Green discussed a wide range of topics. Among the main points of emphasis were his goals for the 2022-23 season and the areas he feels he could improve in the offseason.

Green wants to lead the Rockets to more wins next season while carrying over how he finished his rookie season by averaging 20-to-25 points per game.

“Win more than 20 games, try to be an All-Star, average 20 to 25 (points), around there,” Green said. “I feel like, the way I ended the year, if I bring that and carry it on to the start, and all the way through.”

The final nine games of the season were Green's best with averages of 28.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. He scored at least 30 points in five consecutive games and capped off this stretch with a career-high 41-point performance.

Green's impressive play wasn't limited to just the very end of the regular season. He noticeably became more comfortable around the start of February. Over his final 32 games, he averaged 20.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists with strong efficiency.

In a detailed answer, Green explained how he wants to improve specifically this offseason. Between becoming more efficient as a catch-and-shoot threat, he wants to take his pick-and-roll initiation to the next level — improving against double teams and better manipulating the low-man.

“Keeping my handle tight, getting better at catch-and-shoot 3s, making reads off the pick and roll,” Green said. “Next-level type things, like the corner pass when the low man helps all the way over.”

Most young players tend to enter the NBA with a need to add more muscle to their frame. Green, 19, played his rookie season being listed at 186 pounds at 6-foot-4. Adding strength to his frame is certainly high on his list of priorities.

“I’m working on a whole bunch right now,” Green said. “The main goal right now is just trying to get stronger, locking in on my body, and making sure I’m in tip-top shape so I can go into next year.”

The Rockets continuing to add talent around Green will only help him to take the next step in his development, too. Having the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft will be a key mechanism to add a difference-maker to their core.