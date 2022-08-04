HOUSTON —Kobe Bryant. LeBron James. Magic Johnson. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. No one answer will ever determine who is the greatest player in NBA history. But the consensus believes that Michael Jordan is the greatest player in league history.

Jordan's debate for the "GOAT" title goes beyond his 6-0 NBA Finals appearances, as 10 consecutive NBA scoring titles alone is enough to reassure his dominance.

Jordan's invincible reputation in NBA history has resulted in current players believing they could compete with His Airness. And the latest comes from Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant.

Morant claimed that he would have beaten Jordan in a one-on-one contest had he played in the 1990s. His words resulted in Houston Rockets legend Vernon Maxwell reminding Morant who M.J. was at the peak of his prime.

"Ja, you know I love you and your dad, but hey man, stop that s*** man," Maxwell said during his guest appearance on the No Chill podcast with Gilbert Arenas. "I'm telling you, Ja. you don't want them problems bruh."

Jordan, who won all six of his championships with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, may have been the most dominant player in history. From the 1989-90 campaign to the 1997-98 season, Jordan averaged 30.8 points while shooting 50.1 percent from the field.

Jordan was just as great on the defensive side of the ball, where he averaged 2.3 steals. Seven out of Jordan's nine All-Defensive First Team honors came during the 90s.

"He was just a dog," Maxwell said. "Leave that man alone. He is in a class all by himself.

