Houston Rockets Career Retrospective: Elvin Hayes

HOUSTON — Before James Harden's and Tracy McGrady's electrifying plays inside the Toyota Center. And before Hakeem Olajuwon led the franchise to back-to-back championships inside the Summit during the mid-90s. NBA Hall-of-Famer Elvin Hayes laid the foundation for the Houston Rockets.

Hayes was the Rockets original franchise player. He began his career in 1968 after the Rockets landed the highly sought-after college prospect from the University of Houston with the No. 1 pick of the draft.

But instead of having the luxury to play in the city of his alma mater, Hayes packed his bags and headed west to California, where the Rockets called San Diego home before relocating to Houston in 1971.

Despite beginning his career in California, most of Hayes' best moments as a Rocket took place inside the San Diego Sports Arena. He played four seasons for the Rockets, three in San Diego, and became one of the best players in franchise history.

He led the Rockets to a 37-45 record during his first season. Hayes received the first of his 12 consecutive All-Star nods as a rookie after averaging 28.4 points and 17.1 rebounds through 82 games.

His point per game average earned Hayes the lone NBA scoring title of his career.

In just his 13th game, Hayes scored a career-high 54 points in a two-point home victory against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 11, 1968. His play against the Pistons came one night after he recorded 40 points and 20 rebounds in a seven-point loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Unfortunately, Hayes' first season did not result in Rookie of the Year honors. The lack of team success ensued in the league voting Wes Unseld Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player honors in 1969 after leading the Baltimore Bullets to a 57–25 record. He averaged 13.8 points and 18.2 rebounds as a rookie.

Hayes averaged 27.1 points and 16.0 rebounds over the next three seasons. But outside of All-Star nods, Hayes missed out on several league recognitions due to the Rockets' lack of team success.

The Rockets' best record with Hayes came during the 1970-71 campaign. San Diego went 40-42 and missed the post-season for the third straight year.

By the time the Rockets moved to Houston, Hayes' conflicting relationship with coach Tex Winter had run its course. The Rockets traded Hayes to the Bullets for Jack Marin in June of 1972.

Hayes would add to his hall-of-fame resume by spending the next nine seasons with the Bullets. In 1978, Hayes captured his only NBA title as a member of the Bullets in 1978 — ironically next to Unseld.

Hayes returned to the Rockets in a trade for a pair of second-round picks in 1981. Houston landed an aging star in the process. But Hayes went on to play a significant role for the Rockets in two of his final three seasons in the league. He retired following the 1983-84 campaign.

With the expectation of Rick Barry, who only played two seasons in Houston, Hayes became the first authentic Rocket to be elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1990.

With a total of seven seasons with the franchise, Hayes became the first of many for the Rockets. First All-Star. First scoring champion. First rebound champion. And the first Houston Cougar who left a significant impact on the Rockets' franchise.

Prominent players who represented the Rockets after Hayes, they surpassed his legacy with the organization. But Hayes will forever hold the title as the Rockets' original franchise player in team history.

Hayes is a member of both the NBA 50th and 75th Anniversary Team. He currently ranks fifth all-time in Rockets history for points (11,762) and rebounds (6,974).

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN