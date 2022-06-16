Rockets Traded Christian Wood To Clear Playing Time For Alperen Sengun

Following the trade that sent Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, the Houston Rockets have more time to evaluate Alperen Sengun.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets executed their first significant trade of the off-season by sending Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks Thursday evening. In exchange, the Rockets received the No. 26 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft and several players.

Acquiring an additional pick could be considered the crown jewel for the Rockets. But by moving on from Wood, the Rockets now have more time to evaluate second-year prospect Alperen Sengun.

Per ESPN, Houston's decision to move Wood came as a result of clearing more playing time for Sengun and the likelihood of drafting Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren on June 23.

The Rockets are entering the draft with the No. 3 pick as their top selection. A source told Inside the Rockets that Houston has been interested in Banchero since the end of the 2021-22 season.

Sengun played a vital part in coach Stephen Silas' rotation during his rookie year. He played in 72 games while averaging 9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds. Sengun closed his rookie campaign averaging 13.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and a block in the absence of Wood in the final five games. He started in all five contests.

Sengun has spent most of the off-season in Houston participating in voluntary workouts.

Houston's off-season training has not been lite. Assistant coach John Lucas has been at the forefront of conducting practices, including conditioning, on-court drills and weight training.

Sengun described Lucas' workouts as crazy and tough but has begun to notice the positive results on his game and physical conditioning. Sengun returned to Houston following a brief visit to his homeland of Turkey.

Before joining the Rockets, Sengun became MVP of the Turkish league in 2021, as he averaged 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks in 28.3 minutes across 29 games played for the Besiktas Icrypex.

