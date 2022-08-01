Skip to main content

No Green In Houston? Rockets Take Evan Mobley In 2021 Re-Draft

Despite a strong rookie campaign, the Houston Rockets took big man Evan Mobley over Jalen Green during the 2021 re-draft by CBS Sports.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

HOUSTON — Friday marked the first anniversary since the Houston Rockets drafted Jalen Green during the 2021 NBA Draft. The Rockets took Green with the No. 2 selection after the Detroit Pistons drafted Cade Cunningham with the top overall pick.

The Rockets are all-in on Green as their new budding star. But CBS Sports believes Houston will make a different decision if the league were to hold a re-draft. With the No. 2 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Rockets select Evan Mobley from USC.

 "Mobley proved he might just be a true unicorn in his one season with the Cavs...Mobley —who was second among players in the class last season in win shares and VORP (Value Over Replacement Player) — looks to be a tier above him as a prospect."

Mobley was an early favorite for Rookie of the Year honors before a nagging ankle injury sidelined him for 13 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

By averaging 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks across 69 games, Mobley played a significant role in helping the Cavaliers achieve their most successful campaign in the post-LeBron-James era. Cleveland finished the 2021-22 season with a 44-38 record. 

With Mobley going second to the Rockets, Green fell to the Orlando Magic at five. The Cavaliers went with reigning ROY winner Scottie Barnes with the No. 3 selection.

Mobley's on-court contribution resulted in the 6-foot-11 big man joining Barnes, Cunningham, Green and Franz Wagner in the NBA All-Rookie First Team honors. 

