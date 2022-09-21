Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Atlanta Hawks

HOUSTON — April 10 marked the last time the Houston Rockets played a regular season game to close out the 2021-22 campaign. The Rockets sustained a 130-114 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks despite Jalen Green scoring a career-best 41 points.

Six months later, the Rockets will have a chance at redemption on Oct. 19 in a road match against the Hawks. The interconference contest inside the State Farm Arena will mark the first of the Rockets' 82-game season for the 2022-23 campaign.

Houston's season opener in Atlanta will not be easy. The Hawks made one of the most notorious moves of the off-season with the acquisition of All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

By pairing Murray with Trae Young, the Hawks have put together an explosive backcourt that should help the franchise become a top-six eastern conference team next season. Atlanta landed Murray in June following a trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

Murray's contest against the Rockets always makes for a must-watch game while playing against his childhood friend and former high school teammate, Kevin Porter Jr. Murray holds a 3-2 record against Porter.

Porter's best game against Murray took place on Mar. 28 in a Rockets' 123-120 home loss to the Spurs. Porter fell short of a triple-double with 26 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in the loss.

Key additions: Jarrett Culver, Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky and Dejounte Murray.

Key subtractions: Gorgui Dieng, Kevin Knox and Lou Williams

2021-22 season series: Rockets 1, Hawks 1

2022-23 season matchups: Oct. 19 (Away) and Nov. 25 (Home)

