Rockets Announce 82-Game Schedule For 2022-23 season

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets announced on Wednesday its schedule for the 2022-23 regular season.

The Rockets will begin their 55th season in franchise history on Oct. 19 in a road match against the Atlanta Hawks, the same team that ended Houston's 2021-22 campaign. Two nights later, the Rockets will host their first home game of the season inside the Toyota Center against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 21.

Ten of the Rockets' first 13 games will be on the road, which includes a pair of four-game trips.

Following a long road trip to begin the season, the Rockets will play 13 of their next 19 games at home from mid-November through Christmas, which includes a season-high seven consecutive home games from Dec. 11-23.

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers will make their lone appearance at the Toyota Center on Dec. 5.

The Rockets will play eight of 12 games on the road from Dec. 26 through Jan. 16, which includes back-to-back games at the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers. Houston will play five straight road games from Feb. 10-26, in between the NBA All-Star break in Salt Lake City from Feb. 17-19.

Over a span from Feb. 28 through March 20, Houston will play 10 of a dozen games at the Toyota Center, including a six-game homestand against the Boston Celtics, the Lakers, and the Golden State Warriors.

The Rockets will play seven of their last 10 games on the road, including the season finale against the Washington Wizards on April 9 inside the Capital One Arena.

AT&T SportsNet will broadcast the Rockets' 82-game schedule. Houston will have four nationally televised games, highlighted by the Rockets at the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 11.

