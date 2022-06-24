Rockets Target Paolo Banchero Drafted No. 1 By Magic

HOUSTON — The first three picks of the 2022 NBA Draft did not go as expected.

The Orlando Magic opened the night with the selection of Paolo Banchero. at No. 1, while the Oklahoma City Thunder took Jabari Smith Jr at pick No. 2. With Smith and Holmgren off the board, the Houston Rockets selected Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren at pick No. 3.

The Magic's selection of Banchero is one of the biggest surprises of the draft, with the team largely connected to Jabari Smith Jr. through the majority of the process.

An outstanding year at Duke left many believing that Banchero was the top player of the draft when compared to his peers. He averaged 17.2 points on 47.8 percent shooting from the field, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 39 games for the Blue Devils.

Banchero was named the ACC Rookie of the Year and received First-Team All-ACC honors after leading Duke to the Final Four.

"I'll be blessed to hear my name called by any of the top three teams — Houston included," Banchero said when speaking to reporters ahead of the draft on Friday. "I think they have a good situation that they are building. And if they were to add me, it would be a blessing. Houston is a great spot."

Strengths:

The acquisition of Banchero gives the Magic a chance to add a player with the potential to become another centerpiece to their rebuilding project.

Banchero also gives the Magic a chance to enhance their offensive struggles as a player who can take the helm as perhaps the top scoring option of the future.

He is a point-forward who does not have to rely on his teammates to create scoring opportunities for himself. Banchero can take his opponents off the dribble, while his 6-foot-10 stature makes him a tough player to retain from attacking downhill.

Despite a modest 3-point shot, Banchero's shooting makes him a trustworthy option in pick-and-pop action, perhaps someone who can knock down shots from 15 to 20 feet.

A high-volume scorer, Banchero's most underrated offensive trait could be his best on-court attribute. Banchero's ball-handling and IQ will give Orlando another playmaker to utilize in the frontcourt.

His playmaking created scoring opportunities for his frontcourt mate Mark Williams at Duke, and it could do the same for the Magic

Williams' scoring average increased by four points doing his lone season playing next to Banchero. He averaged a career-best 11.2 points while shooting 72.1 percent from the floor due to Banchero's drop-off passes that led to easy attempts around the basket. Williams averaged 7.1 points on 66.4 percent shooting from the field before Banchero's Duke arrival.

Weakness:

Despite being considered the most NBA-ready prospect, Banchero's arrival comes with significant concerns on defense. He isn't a rim protector, and his presence will not do much to help the Rockets from allowing an average of 53.2 points in the paint for the second consecutive year.

Banchero does not possess the lateral quickness to stick with smaller and faster players on the perimeter, making him an easy target on defensive switches by Houston's opponents.

Banchero will give the Magic an additional ball-handler on the offensive end as a point forward. But at times, his decision-making results in struggles taking care of the ball.

During his lone campaign at Duke, Banchero had 11 games where he turned the ball over four or more times. In a win against Campbell on Nov. 13. Banchero notched a season-high five turnovers in the game — a feat he would reach two more times during the regular season.

