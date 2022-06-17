Skip to main content

Rockets See Duke's Paolo Banchero 'Fitting Right In'

Paolo Banchero gave an insight into his pre-draft meeting with the Houston Rockets.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are six days away from the 2022 NBA Draft. The franchise currently holds three picks following the trade that sent Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks. But the Rockets' biggest pick will come obviously come with the No. 3 selection. 

Barring a significant change, it seems to be a foregone conclusion that the Rockets will take Duke's Paolo Banchero. The two respective parties met for a pre-draft workout and dinner on Tuesday, and Banchero believes his meeting with the Rockets went well.

"It went great in Houston," Banchero said when speaking to the media via Zoom Friday morning. "There wasn't too much talk about strategies because I am not officially there. They have a young crew and want to play fast. They see me fitting right in. And the visit went well."

During his visit with the Rockets, Banchero said he met several vital members of the organization, which included general manager Rafael Stone and coach Stephen Silas. Banchero mentioned he met several players during his pre-draft visit but did not disclose their identities. 

With a strong possibility of landing with the Rockets on June 23, Banchero envisions himself fitting well next to Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.  

"Those are two extremely skilled and talented players," Banchero said. "I've known them for a while — Kevin since high school. Both guys are unselfish, and they want to win. If [Houston] were to add me to their core, it would elevate the team and myself."

In 36 career games at Duke, Banchero averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.1 steals. Banchero took home ACC Rookie of the Year and First-Team All-ACC honors following his lone season at Duke.

