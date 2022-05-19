Skip to main content

Does Rockets' GM Rafael Stone Hint At Targeted Draft Prospect?

General manager Rafael Stone has a unique philosophy that might hint at a particular prospect for the Houston Rockets.

Houston — The Houston Rockets finished with the league's worst record for the second consecutive year, but the organization's rebuild could be further along than their contemporaries.

Most teams that entered the draft lottery Tuesday night went in hoping to receive a pick that could result in obtaining a cornerstone player. But the Rockets received their pristine franchise player a year prior with the draft selection of Jalen Green

A prosperous 2021 draft class that features Alperen Sengun, Josh Christopher and Usman Garuba could reduce the intensity that comes with scouting prospects.

But there is still a sense of urgency for general manager Rafael Stone to replicate the success of finding a franchise cornerstone ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft in June.         

1390493025.0

Jalen Green

usa_today_18057746.0

Jalen Green

GettyImages-1383698025

Jalen Green

"I think you always have to go with the best player available," Stone said. "It's our job to win championships. When picking this high in the draft, the goal is to find someone who can be the cornerstone of your franchise." 

Houston received the third selection of the draft following the results of the lottery in Chicago. The Rockets will have a chance at either Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren or Jabari Smith — three prospects who have established themselves as the consensus top three picks.

Each player plays a position that could leave Houston's frontcourt crowded. But Stone isn't concerned about whether or not a player taken in the draft fits Houston's current roster. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stone believes all talented basketball players can play together regardless of roster construction.

AP22058801405042

Chet Holmgren

155001

Chet Holmgren

chet-holmgren-usatsi

Chet Holmgren

His philosophy would take on a new meaning should the Rockets take Holmgren, who plays the same position as Sengun. The potential pairing between Holmgren and Sengun could work. 

Holmgren is a scoring big who can benefit from playing alongside Sengun's attributes as a facilitator in the frontcourt.

"There are super talented players in this draft," Stone said. "It will be up to us to weave through to find the very best guy we can get. There are players on this roster we feel good about moving forward. People can adjust to one another, especially when considering the age of most of our guys. I think we are still in a position to get one of the most talented players."

Holmgren played one season at Gonzaga where he averaged 14.1 points on 60.7 percent shooting from the field, 39.0 percent shooting from behind the arc. 

Holmgren would give the Rockets a significant boost on the defensive end. He averaged 3.7 blocks while pulling down 10.0 rebounds across 32 games. 

USATSI_18011136
News

'Natural Fit'? ESPN Analysts Believe It Would Be 'Hard to Pass On' Paolo Banchero for Rockets

By Matt Galatzan3 minutes ago
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
News

Rockets' Jalen Green Address Simmons' Take Following First-Team Rookie Honors

By Coty Davis8 hours ago
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
News

Rockets' Jalen Green Named NBA All-Rookie First Team

By Coty Davis21 hours ago
USATSI_18011213
News

Dick Vitale Says This Rockets Target Is Most NBA-Ready Draft Prospect

By Matt Galatzan23 hours ago
2f74e82e199040aa98108f8e18d57a34
News

NBA Analyst to Draft Prospects: ‘You Don’t Want Houston Rockets’

By Coty DavisMay 18, 2022
FSDeVEqX0AMkscm
News

NBA Draft: League Has Consensus on Top 2, Rockets Pick Falls In Their Lap at No. 3? - ESPN

By Jeremy BrenerMay 18, 2022
Rafael-Stone-Presser-e1604612190421
News

Rockets GM Rafael Stone Open To Trading No. 3 Pick At Right Price

By Coty DavisMay 18, 2022
Paolo Banchero, NBA Draft
News

ESPN Has the Rockets Going Big With the No. 3 Pick

By Matt GalatzanMay 18, 2022