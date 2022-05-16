Skip to main content

GM Rafael Stone To Represent Rockets During NBA Draft Lottery

The Houston Rockets announced that general manager Rafael Stone will represent the franchise on Tuesday during the NBA Draft Lottery.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets will learn the fate of their draft selection Tuesday evening, and the franchise is hoping that general manager Rafael Stone will bring a significant amount of luck. 

The Rockets announced that Stone will represent the organization during the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago. He is entering his third season as general manager following the departure of Daryl Morey in 2020.  

The Rockets finished the 2022 NBA campaign with the worst record in the league at 20-62. Houston is entering the draft with the highest odds of receiving the No. 1 pick. The results of the lottery will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

"It's going to be a little nerve-racking, but it is what it is," coach Stephen Silas said. "We shall see what happens on Tuesday."

Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon represented the Rockets during the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. Houston obtained the No. 2 overall selection and drafted Jalen Green — who became the first prospect drafted from the G-League Ignite.

In 67 games, Green averaged 17.3 points on 42.6 percent shooting from the field as a rookie. In addition to Green, the Rockets had one of the best draft classes in 2021 with the acquisition of Alperen Sengun, Josh Christopher and Usman Garuba.

Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren is the projected top prospect entering the draft, but Houston could pass on the versatile big.

One source tells Rockets Insider that Houston has interest in Paolo Banchero from Duke. Banchero is entering the draft after leading the Blue Devils to Final Four after averaging 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds as a freshman.

