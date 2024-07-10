Houston Rockets Announce Full Summer League Roster
The 2024 Summer League has given us great performances thus far, ranging from Jaylen Wells' 27 points and game winner on Tuesday to Adonis Arms' 32 points and 11 rebounds over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.
The league has been divided up into three different events: the California Classic (July 6th and 7th, followed by July 9th and 10th), the Salt Lake City Summer League (July 8th-10th), followed by the Las Vegas Summer League, which aires July 12th-22nd.
The Houston Rockets didn't participate in either of the first two events this year (California Classic or Salt Lake City Summer League), but will be participating in Vegas. On Tuesday, the Rockets announced their full Summer League roster, which is included below:
- N'Faly Dante
- AJ Griffin
- Nate Hinton
- Trevor Keels
- Kira Lewis Jr.
- Mike Miles
- Orlando Robinson
- Jermaine Samuels Jr.
- Reed Sheppard
- Morris Udeze
- Shahada Wells
- Fabian White Jr.
- Cam Whitmore
- Nate Williams
- Vonterius Woolbright
Whitmore took home the MVP award in last year’s Summer League, averaging 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and two assists.
The Rockets' complete Summer League schedule is below:
- July 12th (Friday)
Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers; tipoff at 6:30 PM CST (on ESPN)
- July 14th (Sunday)
Rockets vs. Washington Wizards; tipoff at 5:00 PM CST (on ESPN2)
- July 15th (Monday)
Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons; tipoff at 5:30 PM CST (on NBA TV)
- July 18th (Thursday)
Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves; tipoff at 10:00 PM CST (on ESPN)
The team will also play a fifth game, although it's impossible to know who they'll be facing in that game at this point in time.
