Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Receives Condolences From Lakers LeBron James

Following the death of Paul Silas, Lakers LeBron James sends condolences to Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas and his family.

HOUSTON — The basketball world is mourning the loss of NBA legend Paul Silas, whose passing was announced by the Boston Globe Sunday morning.

Silas, the father of Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas, spent 12 seasons as a head coach, which began in 1980 with the then-San Diego Clippers. He had the pleasure of coaching several prominent players throughout his career but none more notable than LeBron James.

"To hear that news is very sad, so for myself and my teammates that played for coach Silas throughout those years in Cleveland, our well-wishes and our hearts go out to the Silas family," James said. "Probably one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever been around."

Silas served as James' first coach after the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted the high school phenom with the No. 1 pick of the 2003 NBA Draft. James said his Hall-of-Fame journey started with him.

In addition to the Cavaliers and Clippers, Silas spent his coaching career with the Charlotte Bobcats, Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Hornets.

"Every time I will go back to Charlotte he would always come to the games, and I would always try to look for him in the crowd," James said. "His command, his principles, his attention to detail, his love for family – I feel for his whole family, his beautiful wife, obviously Stephen Silas down in Houston."

As a player, Paul played in the NBA for 16 seasons and developed a reputation for becoming one of the best rebounders and defenders of his generation.

He received five All-Defensive team selections and became a two-time NBA All-Star in 1972 and 1975. Paul helped the Boston Celtics win two NBA titles in 1974 and 1976. He later helped the Seattle Supersonics win their lone title in 1979.

Rockets assistant coach John Lucas II said he spoke to Stephen on Monday. He said Stephen was in "good spirits." With Lucas filling in for Stephen, the Rockets recorded their fifth win in nine games after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 97-92 on Sunday.

"I told him that the guys played hard for him to get that win," Lucas said. "Take care — we got it until you get back."

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

