Before taking over as coach of the Houston Rockets, assistant coach John Lucas II remembers Paul Silas following the announcement of his passing.

HOUSTON — Assistant coach John Lucas II will replace Stephen Silas Sunday evening during the Houston Rockets' interconference match against the 19-6 Milwaukee Bucks.

Silas will not be in attendance following the death of his father, Paul Silas. He was 79.

"From the team and coaching staff, all of our thoughts and prayers are with coach and his family," Lucas said. "We lost another member of our basketball fraternity and another great Celtic."

Lucas said he and Paul became good friends during their playing days in the late 70s. He recalled a time when Paul once knocked him out after setting a hard screen.

He later described Paul's coaching as someone who held all of his players accountable, regardless of their status.

"It's a tough day, but we still have a game against Milwaukee tonight," Lucas said. "We have a lot of guys with heavy hearts for coach. But it is my job to get them motivated to play."

Lucas said Stephen is "doing good" after their conversation Saturday night and will stick to his game plan.

Paul played in the NBA for 16 seasons and developed a reputation for becoming one of the best rebounders and defenders of his generation.

He received five All-Defensive team selections and became a two-time NBA All-Star in 1972 and 1975. Paul helped the Boston Celtics win two NBA titles in 1974 and 1976. He later helped the Seattle Supersonics win their lone title in 1979.

Paul's first head coaching job came in 1980 following his retirement as a player for the then-San Diego Clippers. He served as the Clippers' coach for three seasons.

He later became the coach of the Charlotte/New Orleans Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Bobcats.

