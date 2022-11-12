Skip to main content

Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Draws Inspiration From Astros Championship

Coach Stephen Silas is hoping that the Houston Rockets can duplicate the success of the Astros rebuild that will lead to a championship title.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas is honored when someone mentions him in the same breath as Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker.

"To be considered a colleague of Dusty Baker is unbelievable and amazing," Silas said. "It's unfortunate that it took a championship to validate him as a manager. But I am glad he got it."

Baker is one week removed from leading the Astros to the 2022 World Series championship — the second in franchise history. Houston defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games en route to an 11-2 record in the post-season.

Due to the start of a four-game road trip that began in Minnesota against the Timberwolves, Silas said he did not get a chance to watch the game but captured the last out. 

Silas said he was thrilled watching players and fans celebrate Baker's first title as manager. But while watching the Astros celebrate their latest championship, Silas could not help but find inspiration in a franchise that was in a similar situation as the Rockets 10 years ago.  

"They had multiple seasons of 100 or more losses and now they are the champs," Silas said. "I use them with my staff, my group and even for myself. I am sure when they were going through those 100-loss seasons there were a lot of negativity around. 

"Sticking to the plan and getting the right guys, they won it all. And that's going to be us."

Entering Saturday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Rockets have put together a disappointing 2-10 record. But despite what their record shows, Silas believes the Rockets have taken significant steps amid their rebuild ahead of their match in the Big Easy.

