Rockets vs Pelicans: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
HOUSTON — The 2-10 Houston Rockets will conclude their four-game road trip Saturday night in a match against the 6-6 New Orleans Pelicans. The Rockets' match inside the Smoothie King Center will mark the 10th road contest within the first 13 games of the 2022-23 campaign.
After falling to the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night, the Rockets will try to end their recent road trip with a .500 record. Their lone win amid their four-game road trip came during a 134-127 victory against the Orlando Magic.
Houston began their road trip with a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 5.
"It's unfortunate that we haven't had the wins to back up all of the good things that are happening with our group," coach Stephen Silas said. "We are playing hard. We have guys holding themselves accountable. And we do not have a group that gives up when we go down. There are so many good things that are going on."
Rockets vs. Pelicans Broadcast Information
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 11
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
- Radio: 790 AM
- Live Stream: League Pass
Rockets Injury Report
- Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): OUT
- Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT
Rockets vs. Pelicans Projected Starters
New Orleans Pelicans
- Guard: C.J. McCollum
- Guard: Herbert Jones
- Forward: Brandon Ingram
- Forward: Zion Williamson
- Center: Jonas Valanciunas
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
- Guard: Jalen Green
- Forward: Eric Gordon
- Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
- Center: Alperen Sengun
