Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Sees Defensive Dilemma In Kings' Floor Spacing

De'Aaron Fox is in the middle of a career season, but Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas believes the Sacramento Kings' roster construction creates the biggest defensive dilemma.

The Houston Rockets will begin a four-game California road trip Wednesday night that will begin with a two-game series against the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings are on the verge of having their best campaign in nearly two decades. They have put together a 21-18 record midway through the season, and leading the charge is De'Aaron Fox.

Fox is arguably having the best season of his career, but the success of the Kings goes beyond the production of the perennial All-Star candidate.

"Having other guys out there has helped De'Aaron play to his strengths," coach Stephen Silas said. "Sometimes it's all about the personnel of who you put the guys out there with."

The Kings have established themselves as one of the best offensive teams. They have averaged a league-best 118.8 points with a 115.9 offensive net rating.

While averaging a team-best 23.8 points on 50.2 percent shooting, Fox's scoring has become more efficient due to the floor spacing of his teammates.

Sacramento has three starters shooting over 40.0 percent on 3-point field goal attempts (Kevin Huerter 42.0 3PT%, Domantas Sabonis 41.3 3PT% and Keegan Murray 40.0 3PT%). And Silas believes that the Kings will create a dilemma for his players on the defensive end.

"It gives you a bunch of space and room — you have to honor those guys," Silas said. "When you are helping, there is a decision that you have to make. As much as we talk about help and recovery defense, that mental part of not allowing my man to get the bucket is a part of it."

While praising Sacramento's roster construction, Silas said Mike Brown is doing a " really good job" during his first year as coach of the Kings.

The Kings have averaged 135.0 points while splitting their last two games against the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers.

