Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Hoping Upcoming Road Trip Improves Team's Togetherness

With the team at a low point of the season, coach Stephen Silas is hoping that the upcoming road trip will help the Houston Rockets come back together.

HOUSTON — For Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas, a four-game west coast road trip could not come at a better time. The Rockets have dropped 12 of their last 13 games, which has brought the team's spirit down in recent weeks.

The top priority for Silas is to win as many games as possible during the Rockets' six days away from the Toyota Center. But Silas believes the road trip could help bring the team back together.

"We are going on this road trip with a mission," Silas said. "Being on the road can bring a team together, especially considering how long we are going to be in Sacramento."

Silas acknowledges that going on the road means less court time for his players. But he believes that the amount of time spent studying the game off the court is just as essential for the growth and development of a young team.

A road trip gives Silas an opportunity to have more film review sessions while bonding with his players on a personal level.

Silas said there are fewer distractions when on the road and is hoping to replicate the success the Rockets experienced during their 133-118 win over the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 26 inside the United Center.

"We are together all the time when on the road," Silas said. "When we are home, everyone goes home after practice. There are just more opportunities for them to hang out and spend time together."

The Rockets will begin their four-game road trip with a two-game set against the 21-18 Sacramento Kings Wednesday night. They will close their road trip in Los Angeles in a back-to-back contest against the Lakers and Clippers.

Houston put together a 1-2 record during their last extended road trip. After defeating the Bulls, the Rockets dropped their last two games against the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

