More Minutes? Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Talks Josh Christopher's Playtime

HOUSTON — Everyday coach Stephen Silas goes through the same routine when determining the Houston Rockets' rotation for the upcoming game.

"I first talk to our training staff to find out who is available and who's not," Silas said. "There is no perfect science when it comes to a young team. We have 13 guys who could play, and I am playing 11 but still trying to figure it out."

Silas noted that injuries and subpar production from his players have made it challenging to stick to a consistent rotation. But neither of Silas' reasons justifies his decision not to play second-year prospect Josh Christopher.

Christopher has appeared in eight out of a possible 12 games, averaging 8.6 minutes with four DNPs due to the coach's decision. This is a drastic change from the 18.0 minutes Christopher averaged during his rookie campaign last season.

Silas said he communicated with Christopher after the fifth game of the season to warn him about his diminished minutes. Silas did not base his decision on Christopher's play but on his eagerness to experiment with different player combinations.

"It's probably the one thing that keeps me up at night," Silas said. "Guys who have earned minutes by working hard and doing everything you asked — a decision has to be made based on numbers. It is a difficult thing because we have a bunch of guys who deserve to play. But that is my job to make those decisions."

The conversation was difficult for Silas. But he vows Christopher's opportunity to regain his spot within Houston's game-day rotation is coming soon.

Since falling out of the rotation, Silas said Christopher has remained engaged during practice and continues to showcase positivity on and off the court.

Silas is still fond of utilizing Christopher as a spark off the bench — a role that once appeared as an automatic guarantee entering the 2022-23 season.

"He’s going to get his opportunity," Silas said. "Trust me, he’s going to get to play. It’s coming."

