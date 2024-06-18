Houston Rockets Complete Pre-Draft Meeting With Oregon's Prospect N'Faly Dante
The Houston Rockets have held pre-draft meetings with a handful of prospects, which feature the University of Houston's Jamal Shead. However, the Rockets are also interested in other players they could target in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Rockets also met with big man N'Faly Dante, a senior from Oregon. Dante is entering the draft as one of the most underrated big men. As a two-time member of the All-Pac-12 First Team, Dante averaged a career-best 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 21 games.
The Oregon Ducks finished the 2023-24 college season with a 24-12 record, as Dante was the team's leading rebounder and scorer. Over his final two seasons, Dante averaged 15.0 points and 8.7 rebounds.
In addition to Dante and Shead, the Rockets also held workouts with Isaiah Stevens (Colorado State) and Tyler Thomas (Hofstra). As the latest prospect to learn and develop under coach Kelvin Sampson, Shead has established himself as one of the best guards entering the 2024 NBA Draft.
During his final year at Houston, he averaged 13.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.5 blocks. In addition to the Rockets, the former starting point guard for the Cougars has had several pre-draft workouts, including those with the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.