Rockets vs. Mavericks: Series Finale Marked Final Meeting Against Christian Wood

During their final meeting of the season against the Mavericks, the Houston Rockets had an opportunity to face their former big man Christian Wood one last time.

HOUSTON — Third year forward K.J. Martin was thrilled ahead of the Houston Rockets' fourth and final contest against the Dallas Mavericks Monday night.

Not only did the game give the Rockets a chance to bounce back following their 20-point defeat to the New York Knicks on Saturday. But it marked the last time Martin would have a chance to play against his former teammate and friend, Christian Wood.

"It's been cool," Martin said. "He was my teammate for two years and he is my friend in real life. It's always fun to play against old teammates. But when we are in between those lines, I don't like him."

Martin expressed hope of defeating Wood during the Rockets series finale against the Mavericks, but he fell short as Houston sustained a 111-106 loss inside the Toyota Center.

Wood finished the night with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Rockets have played the Mavericks three times over the previous 12 days. And while watching from afar, coach Stephen Silas is proud to see Wood's development since he joined the Mavericks in late June.

"We have stuff that goes beyond basketball," Silas said. "He has found his rhythm. He continues to get better as the season goes on. He has been very good for them, and I am happy for him about that."

Dating back to their first meeting on Nov. 16, Silas said he wasn't surprised by the success Wood had experienced. He believed that playing with Luka Doncic would open up his game on the offensive end, similar to his short stint playing alongside James Harden before his jettison.

While averaging 19.0 points against Houston, Wood shot 47.4 percent from the floor and 44.0 percent shooting from behind the arc. But the biggest surprise in Wood's progression has been his defense.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd acknowledged that Wood's defense had been one of the top contributions he has added to the team. Wood recorded a season-high five blocks during his final contest against his former team.

He finished the season series with 14 rejections.

"I am starting to take pride in my defense," Wood said. "Defense has been my biggest growth. I had a bit of a slow start on the defensive end at the beginning of the season. But I just had to learn the team's defensive concepts. I've earned my teammates' and coaches' trust defensively."

Wood has shared his admiration for Houston, his former teammates and coaches since his departure.

The Rockets gave Wood his first genuine opportunity following a turbulent start to an NBA career. After going undrafted in 2015 out of UNLV, he played for five different teams and had three stops in the G League.

Wood was arguably the Rockets' best player during the early stages of their rebuild. He averaged 19.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 109 games. But despite Wood's near all-star production, Houston registered 37 wins during his stint.

"He’s been through a lot and has grown up," Silas said. "He came in basically as a kid and then has had ups and downs and successes. And he’s continuing to get better and better with his maturity and his game. I’m so proud of him."

Wood said he misses his former team. He described them as a group of players who love to have fun and play for one another.

In each of the four games played between Houston and Dallas, Wood took a moment to share laughs and handshakes with each one of his former teammates. But in the competitive nature of the sport, there was plenty of friendly trash talk.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN