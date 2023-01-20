Rockets Expected To Be Down Two Starters vs. Timberwolves Due To Injuries

The Houston Rockets are expected to be without Kevin Porter jr. and Jabari Smith Jr. due to injuries against the Timberwolves on Saturday.

HOUSTON — Kevin Porter Jr. and Jabari Smith Jr. are expected to miss the Houston Rockets contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday night inside the Target Center. Coach Stephen Silas announced Friday afternoon that both players did not participate in practice.

Silas said Smith received treatment on the ankle he injured during Wednesday's loss against the Charlotte Hornets. After receiving care, Smith partook in a lite workout alongside assistant coach John Lucas II.

Porter continues to recover from a left foot contusion he sustained against the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 11. Silas said Porter was getting his foot examined at the time of practice and his return remains unknown.

He will miss his fifth consecutive.

Houston has made adjustments in the absence of its starting point guard. But in three of the previous four games, there are moments where the Rockets need Porter's on-court production.

"It hurts," Jalen Green said. "He is a great scorer for our team. He slows the game down for us. Hopefully, he'll be back soon."

Alperen Sengun added: "We are playing differently right now — he's our point guard. "[Without him], I'm handling the ball more when he is not playing."

Before the Rockets' loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Silas said Porter went through a pre-game workout but continued to feel pain in his foot.

