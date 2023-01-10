Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. Embodies NBA's Point Guard Evolution In Ongoing Growth

Kevin Porter Jr. has made major progression in his ongoing growth as a point guard, but Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas evaluates his development by today's standards.

HOUSTON — Coach Stephen Silas is proud of the Houston Rockets in spite of the team holding the league's worst record, and the individual growth of Kevin Porter Jr. is at the forefront.

"The growth of Kevin Porter Jr. as far as being a point guard, he is helping his teammates play...those are some of the things I am proud of," Silas said.

Porter has displayed the progression he has made as a starting point guard since the Rockets' season-opening loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 19.

But when evaluating Porter's development, Silas is using the standards of today's point guards, who are different from the pass-first mentality that defined the league two decades ago.



"When you think of the point guards of the past, Kevin is not that," Silas said. "He is not your typical point guard. He is big. He uses his body as he is getting to the paint. Point guards who are successful in today's NBA, all of them can score. It is different than it was 20 years ago."

Despite Houston winning one out of their previous eight games, Porter has had some of his best performances since making the position change.

Porter led the Rockets to a 15-point victory over the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 26 and has since averaged 22.8 points on 49.2 percent shooting, 42.3 percent from deep, 6.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

He scored a season-best 36 points (14-22 FG, 6-12 3PT) in a 133-118 victory over the Bulls inside the United Center.

Silas acknowledged that Porter isn't the prototypical point guard. He says Porter plays the position by relying on his instinct but admitted that his decision-making could be better.

"He has found his comfort level on the floor," Silas said. "He is looking for his teammates while being aggressive for himself. He has the ball in his hands the majority of the time. And when you have the ball in your hands that much, it comes with a lot of responsibility.

"He loves having that responsibility. He is coming along well, and I am proud of him."

If Porter's development continues, the Seattle native could join a list of prominent young players who have redefined the role of today's starting point guards — a list that includes De'Aaron Fox, Darius Garland, and Tyrese Haliburton.

