Houston Rockets: Early Expectations for the Playoffs
The Houston Rockets might just be better than their record looks.
They have beaten some of the best teams in the league, but have lost multiple must-win games. Houston's recent six-game losing streak was a big blow as they fell in the western conference standings. They now sit at No. 5.
Houston is looking to make the postseason for the first time since the NBA bubble and the post-James Harden era. Although the rebuild has been quicker than most, there is still a lot of work to be done, and the end of this season should show what moves might have to be made in the offseason.
As the Rockets are looking to make the Playoffs, they have to win their must-win games in order to secure a top-four seed and gain home-court advantage. Having home-court advantage may not help them too much as this would be all of the "Core 7's" first time playing in that environment — aside from the In-Season Tournament this past December when they beat the Golden State Warriors.
According to the current standings, Houston would play the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, the same team that beat the Rockets last time they made it. The Playoffs will be a serious test to this young squad, as each player will show their true potential in the postseason and show how badly they want to win.
One thing is certain: head coach Ime Udoka wants to win, and he wants to make a deep playoff run. In his first season with the Boston Celtics as their head coach, they made the Finals. He wants to win, and he will make his players do whatever it takes to win. After just being the No. 2 seed, they are looking to get back to that spot.
The NBA Playoffs race in the Western Conference is rigorous, and the Rockets have to try and get seeded high so they don't end up playing Oklahoma City, Memphis, or Denver. Houston is likely to end the season as the fourth or fifth seed in the west. Making it past the first round will be tough, but it will show how badly this young core wants to win.
