Rockets' Extension of Kevin Porter Jr. Testament to Growth

HOUSTON — Kevin Porter Jr. held the ball in his hands with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation inside the Capital One Arena in Washington. The Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards were tied at 111 in a midseason matchup in early January.

If Porter hits the shot, the Rockets will end an eight-game losing streak, their longest since dropping 15 straight at the start of the season. If he missed, the game was headed to overtime.

After a switch by Wizards' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Raul Neto, Porter drilled a game-winning side-step triple to give the Rockets a 114-111 road victory.

As a player, the shot represented redemption. Porter missed a potential game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Lakers in November, and it was his first game back after serving a suspension following a locker room dispute.

Porter's game-winner against the Wizards was a testament to the growth he has experienced since joining the Rockets in January 2021. And why he deserved a contract extension from Houston.

As first reported by ESPN on Monday, Porter and the Rockets agreed to a four-year, $82.5 million contract extension.

"Being in the space I'm in now and looking back, it's beautiful," Porter said. "I've found joy in everyday life. Once I was able to count the small things as a blessing, it helped me in every aspect of my life."

Porter has shown in the past that he possesses All-Star potential. But his most significant growth has come off the court.

During media day in September, coach Stephen Silas expressed joy when reflecting on the individual growth he has seen from Porter.

"The Rockets allowed me to get to this point," Porter said. "Without the year I had last year, I wouldn't have discovered this space. This is a dope space to be in, and I plan on staying and letting this be who I am now."

Porter was never worried about his contract situation entering the final year of his rookie deal. But now that a deal is in place, Porter can solely focus on helping the Rockets reach their goal of becoming one of the NBA's most surprising teams during the 2022-23 season.

Porter averaged 16.7 points and 4.0 assists as the Rockets went 3-1 in the preseason.

