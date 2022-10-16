Stephen Silas Sees Great Connection Between Rockets Starting Backcourt

HOUSTON — Coach Stephen Silas held a split practice inside the Toyota Center Sunday afternoon. Silas separated the Houston Rockets roster into three position groups organized by centers, forwards and guards.

He had each group focus on specific attributes three days before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. One of the qualities Silas wanted to zero in on was the on-court development between Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

Green and Porter are two days removed from scoring a combined 55 points in the Rockets' 122-114 preseason finale against the Indiana Pacers, which has Silas hoping their play was the precursor to the new season.

"It was the ball movement that I liked a lot," Silas said. "It wasn't your turn, my turn. It was here is the help, so I am kicking it to the open guy, which happens to be Jalen or Scoot [Kevin Porter Jr.]. It was the ball movement that I loved."

Silas said Green's and Porter's abilities to play well off each other is a testament to who they are as players. Silas believes his starting backcourt has a great connection with each other.

He said Green and Porter have been unselfish when taking the court together and have expressed a desire to help each other play well due to their enhanced skill set.

Silas has seen improvements in Porter's on-court decision-making and catch-and-shoot capability while noticing Green's shot-making and a better feel for the game.

"It's based on what they want out of this situation," Silas said. "If it's individual success, then it does lead to your turn, and why don't I have it. It has less to do with me and more to do with who they are."

After a 33-point performance against the Pacers, Green finished the preseason averaging a team-best 22.0 points. Porter, who added 22 points in the win, finished the preseason averaging 16.7 points and 4.0 assists.

The Rockets' quest to become the NBA's most surprising team of the season will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19, against the Atlanta Hawks. Tip-off inside the State Farm Arena is slated for 6:30 PM CT.

