Skip to main content

Rockets Close Four-Game Homestand With Win Over Thunder

Behind Jalen Green's 28 points, the Houston Rockets closed their four-game homestand with a win over the Thunder.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets closed their four-game homestand with a 118-105 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday night inside the Toyota Center. With the win, the Rockets won their second consecutive home game after defeating the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. 

Jalen Green led the Rockets in scoring with a team-best 28 points on 11-for-19 shooting. He notched a career-best nine assists in the win.

The Rockets had one of their best performances showcasing their ball movement. They recorded 25 assists as a whole, which led to the Rockets shooting 50.0 percent from behind the arc after connecting on 18 triples. 

Green accounted for six of Houston's 3-point baskets. Jabari Smith Jr. shot 3-of-8 from behind the arc. He finished the game with 15 points and 13 rebounds — the third double-double of his career. 

Alperen Sengun returned from his one-game absence due to a groin injury. He finished with 21 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists. Eric Gordon also returned to the starting lineup after missing the Rockets' previous game. He recorded 15 points during his return. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder in scoring with 32 points while shooting 57.1 percent from the field. Josh Giddey added 18 points. 

Following the win, the Rockets will begin a four-game west-coast road trip Monday night against the Denver Nuggets. Tip-off is slated for 8 P.M. CT inside Ball Arena.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

jalen green kevin porter 21
News

Rockets Win vs. Hawks 'Could Be' a Defining Win, Says Coach Stephen Silas

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19504584
News

'We Are Not Going For Disrespect': Jalen Green On Rockets Skirmish vs. Hawks

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19504526
News

Fight Night: How Rockets' Third-Quarter Scuffle Led To Victory Over Hawks - Notebook

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19504228
News

Rockets vs. Thunder: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19502488
News

Jalen Green Leads Rockets To Fourth Quarter Comeback In Win Over Hawks

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19168244
News

Rockets Injury Update: Center Bruno Fernando Returns vs. Hawks

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19424384
News

Rockets Daishen Nix's Second-Year Is Testament To G League Development

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19262462
News

Rockets vs Hawks: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

By Coty M. Davis