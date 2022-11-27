Rockets Close Four-Game Homestand With Win Over Thunder

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets closed their four-game homestand with a 118-105 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday night inside the Toyota Center. With the win, the Rockets won their second consecutive home game after defeating the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

Jalen Green led the Rockets in scoring with a team-best 28 points on 11-for-19 shooting. He notched a career-best nine assists in the win.

The Rockets had one of their best performances showcasing their ball movement. They recorded 25 assists as a whole, which led to the Rockets shooting 50.0 percent from behind the arc after connecting on 18 triples.

Green accounted for six of Houston's 3-point baskets. Jabari Smith Jr. shot 3-of-8 from behind the arc. He finished the game with 15 points and 13 rebounds — the third double-double of his career.

Alperen Sengun returned from his one-game absence due to a groin injury. He finished with 21 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists. Eric Gordon also returned to the starting lineup after missing the Rockets' previous game. He recorded 15 points during his return.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder in scoring with 32 points while shooting 57.1 percent from the field. Josh Giddey added 18 points.

Following the win, the Rockets will begin a four-game west-coast road trip Monday night against the Denver Nuggets. Tip-off is slated for 8 P.M. CT inside Ball Arena.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN