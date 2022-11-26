'We Are Not Going For Disrespect': Jalen Green On Rockets Skirmish vs. Hawks

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets ended a five-game home losing streak Friday night during a 128-122 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. But early in the third quarter, the Rockets were on the verge of extending their losing skid after falling behind by 16 points.

Jalen Green acknowledged that the team's energy was low, but a third-quarter scuffle rejuvenated the Rockets.

"At the end of the day, we are not going for no type of disrespect," Green said. "We are all dogs on our team and are here to compete. I know our record doesn't say a lot. But at the end of the day, we have a lot of characters over here. We are going to come out and battle."

The Hawks led 84-74 when Dejounte Murray knocked down his seventh 3-point basket over the top of Jabari Smith Jr. Murray proceeded to thump the back of Smith's head once he connected on the shot.

On Atlanta's next offensive possession, Murray assisted on Trae Young's 3-point field goal and the pairing began to mock the Rockets down the court.

A scuffle between Smith and Murray began. Smith said he had to check Murray for the disrespectful taunt.

The dispute led to Green, Murray, Smith and Young receiving individual technical fouls for the altercation. But following the skirmish, the Rockets outscored the Hawks 54-32 for the remainder of the game.

"We are always going to have each other backs — we are brothers," Green said. "We need each other at the end of the day. And we will rock with each other at the end of the day."

Green led the Rockets on a fourth-quarter comeback with nine points before fouling out. He scored a team-best 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting, with five points and five rebounds. Smith added 21 points on 6-for-17 shooting and nine rebounds.

The Rockets outlasted the All-Star duo of Murray and Young. The Hawks' backcourt scored a combined 83 points, with Young leading the way with 44. Murray finished with 39 points in the loss.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN