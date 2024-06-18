Houston Rockets Hold Steep Odds to Win 2024-25 NBA Championship
Alas, the 2023-24 NBA season has come to a close. The Boston Celtics hoisted the Larry O'Brien -- the 18th time the franchise has done so -- to mark the end of the season. Now, the full focus turns towards the 2024 NBA Draft, which is just over a week away, then to free agency which shortly follows.
Everything from here on out is related to the upcoming NBA season and pursuing a championship in the next season. Since the Golden State Warriors last won back-to-back championships, there has not been a repeat winner. That came in 2018, so there have been six straight seasons of crowning a new champion.
There's an incredible amount of parity in the NBA, leaving an opportunity for every franchise labeled as a contender. With that, the odds have been released for the NBA champion for the 2024-25 season.
The Houston Rockets hold +15000 odds (according to Fanduel) to finish the season as champions -- tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the 21st best odds.
So, it's evident the Rockets aren't primed to be contenders, and that's no shock. The bulk of the team is young and developing. They're reaching a stage where they're ready to leap to the playoffs, which comes after a 41-41 season, finishing No. 11 in the Western Conference.
The Rockets are in a weird stage in their rebuild. They signed Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks last offseason, so they're not dealing with any cap space this year. They've got to navigate a spread of young talent, that being Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and more -- all of which need to be developed further.
The next couple of seasons will see Houston making decisions to eventually have a contending team. First, through development and small tweaks, the Rockets will find their way into the postseason. Then, they can continue to manage their youth and draft capital to ensure they've got a contending-level roster.
There is a route for the Rockets to become a contender. That's not going to be next season, and they've got to take baby steps and not rush the process in becoming a contender.
