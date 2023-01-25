Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. Moving Closer To Return Following Ankle Sprain

After a right ankle sprain sidelined him for two games, Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. is moving closer to his return, which could come Wednesday vs. the Wizards.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. said he would test his injured ankle during practice Tuesday afternoon inside the Toyota Center.

"I'm feeling good," Smith said. "I'm going to play today and see how I feel for tomorrow. It's looking good."

Smith missed the previous two games after he sustained a right ankle sprain on Jan. 18 against the Charlotte Hornets.

He participated in a three-on-three workout during practice. And according to coach Stephen Silas, if Smith is healthy and pain free, "he is going to play" Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.

The rookie from Auburn University was disappointed that he could not be on the court with his teammates. But a two-game absence allowed him to study the game from afar to help enhance his team's performance.

"You get a whole different perspective when you are watching the game and not playing," Smith said. "When you are in the game, you don't notice stuff until you watch game film. But just watching the game in real time, you can see the nitty gritty that goes into winning or losing a basketball game."

Upon his return, Smith feels he would be able to help the Rockets improve their ball security and transition defense. In his absence, the Rockets averaged 23.0 turnovers and gave up 16.5 fast break points during their home-and-home series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Smith said he enjoyed watching his teammates break their 13-game losing streak in a win over the Timberwolves Monday night. But Smith is ready to get back onto the court.

