Timberwolves vs. Rockets Takeaways: Tari Eason's Impact, Fuel From Anthony Edwards, Renewed Focus

Led by Tari Eason and Jalen Green, a renewed focus helped the Houston Rockets end a 13-game losing streak Monday night against the Timberwolves.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (11-36) ended their 13-game losing streak in a 119-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-25) Monday night inside the Toyota Center.

Here are three takeaways from the Rockets' win, which also mark the end of a franchise-high seven-game losing skid to the Timberwolves.

Tari Eason set the tone for Houston both on and off the court:

Jabari Smith Jr. missed his second straight game due to a right ankle sprain. And for the second game in a row, coach Stephen Silas started Tari Eason in Smith's absence.

"The way we started the game, a lot of it was Tari," Silas said. "He was on the offensive glass. And somehow, he gets the 50-50 balls. He was attacking the rim and getting the offensive rebounds. In the starting role, he continues to do a good job."

Eason recorded 11 points and nine rebounds in the win — six of his 11 points came within the first three minutes to help Houston begin the night on a 9-0 run. But his impact in the Rockets' victory over the Timberwolves went beyond the box score.

Jalen Green credited Eason as the primary player who helped restore the team's focus. He said Eason was a "huge energy guy" who never stopped talking and kept the team motivated. His production on and off the court helped set the tone for Houston's starting five.

"I just stuck to what I do best — which is bring energy," Eason said. "It started on the defensive end. I was able to get a couple of steals. Wins are few and hard to come by. We are relieved that we got one. But we still have a lot more work to do."

Jalen Green receives fuel from Anthony Edwards:

Green said he came into the night with a chip on his shoulders. He was disappointed in his previous performance against the Timberwolves, and the 44-point explosion by Anthony Edwards Saturday night added more fuel.

He finished the night with a career-high 42 points on an efficient 15-of-25 shooting, 6-of-12 from behind the arc. After the game, Green said there was a lot of trash-talk between himself and Edwards.

"He was aggressive and decisive," Silas said. "He is a really good worker. At 20 years old, we should not expect him to be 100 percent polish. He is coming along. And [Monday] night was a great night for him."

A renewed focus:

Silas understood that the Rockets did not play a perfect game. Houston finished the night with 20 turnovers and struggled from the foul line for the second consecutive game (66.7%), but Silas credited the team's focus to overcoming their adversity for the win.

"It was time for us to have a focused game for 48 minutes," Silas said. "It was the mental fortitude that we showed to win the game."

The Rockets renewed focus helped the team sustain their play for all four quarters. And when a lackluster start to the second half led to a 62-59 lead for Minnesota, Houston retained their focus by staying calm and sticking to the game plan.

Best performance:

Jalen Green scored a career-high 42 points, which marked the third 40-point performance of his career. But for the first time, his scoring efforts led to a victory.

After scoring 40 or more points for the second time in three games, Green joined Luka Doncic as the only two players in league history to achieve the feat at 20 years old or younger.

He also added four assists and four rebounds in the win.

Worst performance:

Although he played a little under four minutes, Josh Christopher had the worst performance out of every player who stepped onto the court for the Rockets.

Christopher missed a contested layup at the 7:38 mark of the second quarter. Instead of getting back in transition, Christopher stayed behind to complain to the referee. His unwillingness to get back on defense led to an easy basket by Timberwolves' guard Jaylen Nowell.

Less than a minute later, Silas pulled Christopher for Sengun.

Final Words:

"It felt good. My guys relied on me. Coach relied on me. We needed that win. We were desperate for it. We came out and executed." — Jalen Green

