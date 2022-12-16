Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. (Illness) Cleared To Play vs. Heat

After being listed as questionable due to an illness, Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. will be available for Thursday's match vs. the Heat.

HOUSTON — Jabari Smith Jr. is cleared to play Thursday night when the Houston Rockets (9-19) take on the Miami Heat (14-15) inside the Toyota Center. Smith appeared on the Rockets' injury report as questionable due to an illness.

Smith is averaging 14.4 points on 43.8 percent shooting from behind the arc and 10 rebounds during Houston's five-game home winning streak.

His best performance came during the Rockets' 97-92 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday night. Despite finishing with six points, Smith held two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to a season-low 16 points.

"He was tired and exhausted guarding Giannis," Kevin Porter Jr. said. "That's a big defensive assignment, especially for a rookie. But we trusted him, and he handled it well."

Smith is currently averaging 12.1 points on 38.2 percent shooting, 7.1 rebounds and a block in 26 games.

The Heat will have six players out, highlighted by All-Star center Bam Adebayo due to an ankle injury. Former Rockets guards Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo will also be absent.

Lowry will be out due to rest, while Oladipo will miss the game against the Rockets due to knee management. Jae'Sean Tate is the only member of the Rockets who will miss Houston's interconference match against Miami.

