Home Cooking: Rockets Thriving While Riding Five-Game Home Winning Streak

The Houston Rockets are starting to turn their season around after an appalling start due to their recent stretch of home games.

HOUSTON — When the Houston Rockets began the season 2-12, several factors played a role in their appalling start. But playing 10 of their first 12 games on the road may have had the most prominent effect.

"Playing in different time zones, even if you are not playing sports, traveling can still take a toll on you," Kevin Porter Jr. said.

Coach Stephen Silas expressed the struggles of playing on the road. His biggest frustration was not having the proper practice time due to restrictions when using the opposing team's venue.

But the Rockets have since turned their season around after playing seven of their previous 12 games inside the Toyota Center.

Silas says practices at home are more efficient, which has allowed him the appropriate amount of time to fix the issues that plagued the team's performance through the first month of the season.

The Rockets have won six out of their previous 10 games to improve their record to 9-18 ahead of Thursday night's contest against the 14-15 Miami Heat.

Five of Houston's most recent home victories have come against the league's playoff-caliber teams with the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Philadelphia 76ers.

"It's been the crowd," assistant coach John Lucas II said. "Our crowd has been great despite what our record may show. We want to give them something to cheer for."

Houston has averaged 117.2 points while possessing an offensive rating of 112.9 during its five-game home winning streak. To coincide with their offensive production, Houston has enhanced their play on the defensive end by averaging a net rating of 103.5.

Jalen Green has benefited the most from playing at home. The second-year guard has averaged 28.2 points on an efficient 52.1 percent shooting.

Green's best home performance took place Sunday night during Houston's 92-97 victory over the Bucks. Green scored a game-best 30 points on 12-of-21 shooting. He scored a dozen during the fourth quarter to lead the Rockets' comeback victory.

"There is nothing like being at home," Green said. "You get to sleep in your bed and come to an arena you are familiar with. I get a lot of workouts on that court. I feel comfortable on that court."

Silas has been pleased by the Rockets' recent success on their home floor. But he and the franchise understands that the next step in their ongoing rebuild is to have their improved play translate on the road.

