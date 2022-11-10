Rockets Jalen Green Puts On Efficient All-Around Performance Against Raptors Scottie Barnes

HOUSTON — Jalen Green has been friends with Scottie Barnes since the eighth grade. But that does not mean Green took it easy on his childhood friend Wednesday night inside the Scotiabank Arena.

"I was just trying to get a win," Green said. "Every time we step onto the floor, our friendship goes out the window, and I think that goes for the both of us."

On an individual level, Green got the better part of Barnes amid their third NBA contest as opponents. He scored a team-best 21 points amid the Houston Rockets' 116-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Barnes ended the night with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Green had one of his most efficient games of the season, with 8-of-14 shooting from the field. But coach Stephen Silas was more enamored by Green's willingness to display patience to read the court and make the extra pass.

"I was just trying to make the right read to keep everyone involved," Green said. "I think we did a good job sharing the ball, but I felt we could have done more."

Silas described Green's six assists during the game as growth, following the 34-point performance he displayed Monday night in a win over the Orlando Magic.

Green credited the Raptors' defense for his pass-first mentality in hopes of pulling off a win. He said he knew the Raptors are a team that likes to run their opponents off the 3-point line and send double teams.

In addition to his playmaking, Green notched six rebounds in the loss to the Raptors, marking his best all-around performance of his young career. It just so happens to come against his friend — who is also the reigning Rookie of the Year winner from the 2021 NBA Draft class.

