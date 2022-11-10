Skip to main content

Rockets Jalen Green Puts On Efficient All-Around Performance Against Raptors Scottie Barnes

Jalen Green had one of the best all-around games of his career amid Houston Rockets loss to Scottie Barnes and the Raptors.

HOUSTON — Jalen Green has been friends with Scottie Barnes since the eighth grade. But that does not mean Green took it easy on his childhood friend Wednesday night inside the Scotiabank Arena.

"I was just trying to get a win," Green said. "Every time we step onto the floor, our friendship goes out the window, and I think that goes for the both of us."

On an individual level, Green got the better part of Barnes amid their third NBA contest as opponents. He scored a team-best 21 points amid the Houston Rockets' 116-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors

Barnes ended the night with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Green had one of his most efficient games of the season, with 8-of-14 shooting from the field. But coach Stephen Silas was more enamored by Green's willingness to display patience to read the court and make the extra pass.

"I was just trying to make the right read to keep everyone involved," Green said. "I think we did a good job sharing the ball, but I felt we could have done more."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Silas described Green's six assists during the game as growth, following the 34-point performance he displayed Monday night in a win over the Orlando Magic.

Green credited the Raptors' defense for his pass-first mentality in hopes of pulling off a win. He said he knew the Raptors are a team that likes to run their opponents off the 3-point line and send double teams.

In addition to his playmaking, Green notched six rebounds in the loss to the Raptors, marking his best all-around performance of his young career. It just so happens to come against his friend — who is also the reigning Rookie of the Year winner from the 2021 NBA Draft class.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

Tyty Washington
News

TyTy Washington To Begin Rockets Career With G League Affiliate Team

By Riley Sheppard
USATSI_19395404
News

Rockets Game 12 Notebook: A Missed Opportunity In The Six

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19394459
News

Rockets Fall To Raptors 116-109

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_18046798
News

Rockets vs Raptors: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19359329
News

Brooklyn Nets hire Jacque Vaughn As Head Coach | In-Season NBA Tracker

By Coty M. Davis
KJ Martin
News

Raptors vs. Rockets: 3 Things to Watch

By Riley Sheppard
USATSI_19381889
News

Stephen Silas Not Losing Faith In Jabari Smith Jr. Amid Rookie Slump With Rockets

By Coty M. Davis
paolo
News

'You Can't Teach the Stuff He is Able to Do': Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. Praised Following Win vs. Magic

By Riley Sheppard