Rockets Game 11 Notebook: Growing Through Fourth Quarter Adversity

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets came into the Amway Center riding a six-game losing streak while maintaining a 1-9 record.

Outside of matches against the Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves, the fight and grit the Rockets showcased in the seven remaining games ended in heartbreaking defeats.

Against the Orlando Magic Monday night, it appeared that the Rockets' performance was on the verge of following the same script as their previous games.

The Rockets entered the final period holding a 100-88 lead before Orlando opened the fourth quarter on a 17-3 run. But instead of folding, the Rockets applied the lessons and experiences learned from their previous games to take a 134-127 road win over the Magic.

"It feels good to learn from a win," coach Stephen Silas said. "We just have to go through those moments. It's a part of being a young group and not necessarily executing down the stretch of games. We have to do better."

The Magic outscored the Rockets 39-34 in the fourth quarter, and Silas credited Houston's struggles due to turnovers. Houston committed six of their 22 turnovers in the fourth quarter, with four coming within the final five minutes.

But instead of unraveling, the Rockets kept their composure. The way Houston maintained its serenity through adversity was a sign of growth for veteran Eric Gordon.

"We just kept on scoring," Gordon said. "We did not have those drives where we stopped. We have to find a way to keep this positivity going."

K.J. Martin taking advantage of the opportunity at hand

K.J. Martin continues to illustrate why coach Stephen Silas and assistant coach John Lucas II have raved about the third-year prospect since the start of training camp in late September.

He played another significant role for the short-handed Rockets off the bench. But his on-court production helped Houston win their second game of the season after recording 21 points, five assists, four rebounds and a pair of blocks against the Magic.

Martin has taken advantage of the opportunity created with Jae'Sean Tate still battling an ankle injury. Tate's injury has kept him in and out of the lineup since the preseason and there is no timetable for his latest return.

"I liked both ends from him [Martin]," Silas said. "Some of the blocks he had were amazing plays. He is a quick jumper. He reads his reads early. He steps up as a helper on defense. And then there are the threes. He plays in a way that helps everyone gets the ball moving."

Quick Hits:

- Kevin Porter Jr. came two rebounds shy of his second-career triple-double with 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

- Jabari Smith Jr. made his return to the lineup after missing Saturday's contest due to the flu. He scored three points in 22 minutes of play in his return.

- Following an impressive performance against the Magic, Jalen Green joined Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Kyrie Irving and LaMelo ball as the only guards to produce 10 30-point games before turning 21.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN