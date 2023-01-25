Rockets Jalen Green Reveals New Mindset: 'Next-Game Mentality'

Houston Rockets second-year guard Jalen Green revealed his mindset that led to a career performance against the Timberwolves.

HOUSTON — Before Monday night's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jalen Green was yearning for redemption. He scored 10 points in Saturday's loss to the Timberwolves when the Houston Rockets dropped their 13th consecutive game.

Green said he spent the following day talking to family and teammates to lift his dejected spirits. And 12 hours before tip-off, he spent the morning watching film alongside coach Stephen Silas while going through a pre-game workout with assistant coach John Lucas II.

"I was in my head a little bit after that 10-point game," Green said. "But I learned last year that you have to have that next-game mentality."

Green's efforts led to a 42-point performance to lift the Rockets to a 119-114 victory over the Timberwolves inside the Toyota Center. But the renewed mindset Green took to the court was the primary reason behind his career night.

Silas described Green as decisive, given that the second-year two-guard made quick decisions instead of playing tentatively. He credited Green's focus as the innovator that helped the Rockets play a 48-minute game with a distinct mental fortitude.

"My guys and coach rely on me," Green said. "This year, I've approached the game with a different mentality — no matter how I've been playing. With the way defenses have been guarding me, it's really about understanding the game and breaking everything down. It's all about helping my team win."

Green said he had a chip on his shoulders entering the game. But his career night against the Timberwolves was more than bouncing back from a horrid performance. His play demonstrated the pride of being hailed as the face of Houston's franchise.

After the Rockets made the California native the No. 2 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, Green has expressed his desire to bring the Rockets back to relevancy. Silas said Green has always felt the responsibility of lifting the franchise from basketball purgatory.

But since his arrival, Green has yet to lift Houston out of agony.

"He is a really good worker," Silas said. "He is a confident kid who doesn't get rattled. He is just 20 years old. We should not expect him to be 100 percent polish. He is just starting to come along."

After a career night against the Timberwolves, the goal for Green, and the Rockets, is to sustain their mindset Wednesday night against the 21-26 Washington Wizards.

In games played following a 30-plus performance, Green is averaging 19.2 points on 40.2 percent shooting.

Sustainability has been a consistent problem for Green. But with the proper frame of mind, maintaining his exceptional play showcased against the Timberwolves is the next step toward his desire for greatness.

"I am trying to be one of the best players in the NBA," Green said. "I know I am young right now, and this is only my second season. But at the end of the day, it is all built on growth and learning the game. I here to be coached and learn as much as I can — so that path to greatness could be easier."

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN