Jalen Green Agrees, Rockets Should Run More Offense Through Alperen Sengun

After stating that the Houston Rockets should run more of their offense through Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green agreed with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

After the Houston Rockets fell to the Denver Nuggets Monday night, two-time MVP winner Nikola Jokic spoke highly of second-year big man Alperen Sengun.

Jokic said the Rockets should run more of their offense through Sengun. He believes that playing through Sengun would help the Rockets' offense from becoming stagnant.

The Rockets recorded 25 assists during their 129-113 loss, but nine came during the second half when the Nuggets outscored Houston 59-45.

"Alperen looks up to him, and I think that's really good praise," Jalen Green said. "I agree with what he is saying. I feel we will get a lot more open three's running the offense from Alperen. It's a lot of inside-outside game, and I think it opens up the middle of the floor for him."

Sengun's playmaking has been his best attribute.

His illustration as a facilitator came Saturday night during the Rockets' 118-105 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sengun finished with 21 points, a career-best 19 rebounds, three steals, and a pair of blocks. But the seven assists he recorded were the apex of Sengun's performance.

Following the win, Kevin Porter Jr. described his teammate as "Baby Joker."

"I'm sure he [Jokic] sees himself in Alperen," coach Stephen Silas said. "It's great to have an MVP to say that one of our players is a good player who can tap into defenses in a similar way that he does."

Sengun has averaged 15.4 points on 54.6 percent shooting, 9.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks through 17 games.

