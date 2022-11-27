'That's Baby Joker': Alperen Sengun's Playmaking On Display In Rockets Win Over Thunder

HOUSTON — Winning was the only thing on Alperen Sengun's mind Saturday night inside the Toyota Center.

"Since they won yesterday, I was thinking 'I am coming back tomorrow, so we have to win again,'" Sengun said. "I've was playing bad the last couple of games. But I was more focused tonight."

After missing Friday night's contest against the Atlanta Hawks due to a groin injury, Sengun returned to the lineup to help the Houston Rockets take a 118-105 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He had his best game of the season, finishing with 21 points, a career-best 19 rebounds, three steals and a pair of blocks. But the seven assists Sengun recorded were the apex of his performance. He came one assist short of tying his career-high of eight.

"Alperen is always going to do his thing," Jalen Green said. "That one day of rest helped him. We held it down for him. He knew he had to come in and bring a lot of energy to continue what we are building."

At the 8:09 mark of the second quarter, Sengun led the Rockets' fastbreak after securing a rebound following Josh Giddey's missed shot attempt. When he approached a two-on-one situation, Sengun connected with Eric Gordon for an easy layup.

But his court vision was best displayed late in the fourth quarter when he completed an over-the-shoulder pass to Jabari Smith Jr., who converted a layup to extend Houston's lead to 22 points.

Kevin Porter Jr., who accounted for six of the Rockets' 25 assists, said the best thing to do when the ball is in Sengun's possession is to wait on him to make the first move.

"He's talented — that's Baby Joker out there," Porter said. "I have a year under my belt with Alperen. I have a good feel of when he is going to pass or shoot. But don't read his eyes — wait on him. He's going to make the right read."

Sengun says trust and comfort with his teammates have led to a successful start to his sophomore season. As Houston's starting center in 13 out of the previous 14 games, Sengun has averaged 15.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

"They are looking for him more," coach Stephen Silas said. "He is doing a better job of letting [the ball] come to him a little bit more. His passing is so good. Tonight, he was sharing the ball. The more he shares it — the more his teammates would like to give it to him."

