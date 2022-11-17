Jalen Green Displays All-Around Potential In Rockets Win Over Mavericks

HOUSTON — Jalen Green led the Houston Rockets to their third victory of the season in a 101-92 road win over the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night. Green led the Rockets in scoring with 17 points on 5-of-15 shooting.

His performance marked the first time in seven games he failed to score 20 or more points.

Green did not have a great shooting night from the field, but the sophomore sensation managed to put together a quality performance, given his improved all-around play.

"He’s starting to see his reads," coach Stephen Silas said. "We’re doing a better job of screening, we’re doing a better job of rolling so he can make those plays, but he’s doing a little bit of everything."

Green made a major impact on the game by recording seven rebounds and six assists.

His play against the Mavericks marked the fourth consecutive game he recorded six or more assists. Green registered a career-best seven dimes during Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

"The playmaking is coming as a result of him playing downhill, putting a lot of pressure on the defense and the defense loading up to him," Silas said. "For him to be unselfish enough to make the plays to his teammates is great. We just as a group have to cut down on the turnovers."

Since his rookie campaign last season, Green has established himself as one of the best young scorers in the league. But since the start of training camp, Green has talked several times about becoming a better all-around player.

Over the last six games, Green has averaged 24.0 points, 6.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

